Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Working through therapy
Polanco (shoulder) is making progress but has not begun a rehab assignment, general manager Neal Huntington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.
"Gregory saw a doctor and is going through some rehabilitation and therapy to get that shoulder feeling better," Huntington said. "The comfort will dictate when he's able to play again in a rehab assignment. Gregory's going to take a little time." While the general manager remains optimistic that Polanco will play again in 2019, it doesn't sound like that timetable is within the next couple weeks.
