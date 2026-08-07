Pirates' Gregory Soto: Looks to be out of mix for saves

Soto allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out three across one inning Thursday against the Brewers.

Soto made his second appearance since the trade deadline and entered in the sixth inning on each occasion. He managed to turn in a scoreless inning Monday, but he allowed a double and a single to the first two batters he faced Thursday to surrender an earned run. Soto has turned things around lately by allowing only two earned runs across his last 10.2 innings, but his usage in Pittsburgh's revamped bullpen suggests he's no longer in the mix for saves.