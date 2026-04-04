Soto earned a save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Orioles, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts in one inning.

It was Soto's fifth appearance of the young season, but it was the left-hander's first save of 2026 after he pitched clean ninth innings Tuesday and Wednesday against the Reds in 8-3 victories. Soto struck out the side against the Orioles on Friday but did allow a solo home run to Gunnar Henderson with two outs. Soto looks to be manager Don Kelly's preferred closer option, which makes sense given the reliever's sterling 11:2 K:BB across 5.1 innings of work.