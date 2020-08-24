Heredia was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday.

Heredia was optioned to the Pirates' alternate training site in early August, but he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for Carson Fulmer, who was claimed off waivers from the Tigers in a corresponding move. Heredia has spent the bulk of the past three seasons in the majors, and he hit .239 while recording 20-plus home runs in two of the three seasons.

