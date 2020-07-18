Heredia will start in right field and bat ninth Saturday against the Indians.
He's in line for additional playing time while starter Gregory Polanco recovers from the virus. Socrates Brito, Jose Osuna and JT Riddle are also right field options, with Jason Martin currently participating in the alternative camp in Altoona.
