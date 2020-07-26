Heredia is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals.
The righty-hitting outfielder started the first two games against right-handed starters but will finally head to the bench with another righty (Dakota Hudson) on the hill for St. Louis. Heredia is 0-for-7 with three strikeouts. Jose Osuna will start in right field and bat sixth.
