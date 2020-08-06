Heredia was optioned to the Pirates' alternate training site after Wednesday's loss to the Twins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Heredia struggled through the first couple weeks of the season, going 3-for-16 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base and two walks in 18 plate appearances. The 29-year-old could return to the majors once the Pirates need additional outfield depth.