Heredia was optioned to the Pirates' alternate training site after Wednesday's loss to the Twins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Heredia struggled through the first couple weeks of the season, going 3-for-16 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base and two walks in 18 plate appearances. The 29-year-old could return to the majors once the Pirates need additional outfield depth.
