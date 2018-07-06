Pirates' Gunnar Hoglund: Headed to Ole Miss

Hoglund failed to reach an agreement on a deal with the Pirates before Friday's deadline and will head to Ole Miss, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The Pirates went over slot to sign second rounder Braxton Ashcraft, and also gave 11th rounder Michael Burrows a well over slot deal, and apparently Hoglund was not swayed by the remaining money the Pirates had for him. He will head to Ole Miss and has a chance to be a top 10 pick int he 2021 draft.