Pirates' Gunnar Hoglund: Lands with Pirates at No. 36 overall

The Pirates have selected Hoglund with the 36th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Hoglund is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prep righty from Florida, who boasts a plus fastball and a good, clean delivery. While he has already been up in the mid-90s with his fastball in high school, there is hope that he will add even more velocity in the coming years, given his projectable frame and low-effort delivery. He has some feel for spinning a breaking ball, but his curveball and changeup lag behind the fastball, and he will need to gain more consistency with those pitches in pro ball if he is to reach his ceiling as a mid-rotation starter.