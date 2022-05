Hembree was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right calf strain, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander has surrendered five runs over his past three outings and will be sidelined until at least early June. Overall Hembree has an 8.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB across 13.1 innings this season.