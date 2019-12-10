Play

Noesi and the Pirates agreed to a minor-league deal Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old threw 27.2 innings for the Marlins last year without much success, finishing with an 8.46 ERA and a 6.39 FIP. in 423 career innings at the highest level, he owns an unimpressive 5.51 ERA.

