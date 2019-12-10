Pirates' Hector Noesi: Signs minors deal with Pirates
Noesi and the Pirates agreed to a minor-league deal Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 32-year-old threw 27.2 innings for the Marlins last year without much success, finishing with an 8.46 ERA and a 6.39 FIP. in 423 career innings at the highest level, he owns an unimpressive 5.51 ERA.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: On Strasburg, Pham
From the Stephen Strasburg signing to the Tommy Pham trade to the renewed sleeper appeal for...
-
Count Strasburg among ace ranks?
The Nationals gave Strasburg historic money under the assumption he's an ace, but his ace standing...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...