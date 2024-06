The Pirates recalled Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis will draw the start at catcher Tuesday against the Dodgers, manager Derek Shelton said in an interview on 93.7 The Fan. He should ultimately split starts behind the dish with veteran Yasmani Grandal. Davis was optioned in early May after a dreadful start to the season, but he rebounded at Indianapolis by slashing .296/.436/.642 with seven homers in 23 contests.