Davis' placement on the 10-day injured list Monday was the result of a right hand strain, MLB.com reports.

The Pirates called up utility man Vinny Capra to take Davis' spot on the 26-man active roster, but Josh Palacios looks like the top candidate to serve as Davis' primary replacement in right field while he's on the shelf. According to the report, Davis' soreness is concentrated around his right thumb, and the injury has apparently been something that has lingered for a while. The hand issue likely at least partially explains why Davis had batted just .158 with a .492 OPS in August before hitting the shelf.