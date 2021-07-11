The Pirates have selected Davis with the first overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

It isn't often the case, but the best college hitter in this year's class is a catcher. Davis hit .370/.482/.663 with 15 home runs and a 24:31 K:BB in 228 plate appearances as a junior at Louisville. Over the shortened 2020 season and his junior campaign, Davis logged a 10 percent strikeout rate and 13.9 percent walk rate, which is elite, especially for a power-hitting catcher. He didn't hit for much power as a freshman, which is the one knock on his college resume. His right-handed swing isn't prototypical, but his combination of elite strength and pitch recognition allows everything to work. Davis is also a good runner for a catcher, stealing 10 bases on 13 tries in 50 games as a junior, but that may not be a part of his game in the majors. He has an absolute hose behind the plate, but the rest of his defense could use some work. However, if we get robo umps in a few years, Davis has a chance to be excellent in every relevant aspect of his game.