Davis is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Davis is 2-for-19 with eight strikeouts over his past six games and will sit Tuesday for the third time in Pittsburgh's last four contests. The young catcher has a .510 OPS for the season and could be in danger of losing his roster spot when Yasmani Grandal (foot) completes his rehab assignment. Joey Bart is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Tuesday.