Davis said Monday that he's completely healed from the right oblique strain that he sustained in late August, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "If it was the home stretch and playoffs in MLB, I'm playing through that, 100 percent," Davis said of the Pirates' decision to shut him down with the injury. "Just a group decision to be a little careful."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft missed the final month of the minor-league season while recovering from the injury, but he doesn't look as though he'll face any limitations in his offseason workouts as he preps for spring training. Davis, 22, slashed .263/.375/.684 over six games at High-A Greensboro before sustaining the injury. The catching prospect will likely return to the High-A level for the start of the 2022 campaign.