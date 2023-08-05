Davis went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Friday against the Brewers.

Davis entered the game having collected only two hits across his last 38 at-bats, though he snapped that stretch with a two-run blast in the second inning. His .232 average is underwhelming, but Davis' underlying numbers suggest he hasn't been overmatched in the majors as he's struck out at only a 20.9 percent clip while maintaining a .152 ISO across 158 plate appearances. He should continue to start the majority of the team's games in right field, and he has fluctuated between batting fourth and fifth in the order of late.