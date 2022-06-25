Park went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Rays.

The steal was his first of the season while the homer was his second, and his fifth-inning blast off Jeffrey Springs completed a comeback from an early 3-0 deficit and wound up forcing extra innings. Park has started four of the last five games as the Pirates deal with numerous absences around the infield, but his .229/.275/.429 slash line through 41 plate appearances on the year suggests a repeat performance isn't likely any time soon.