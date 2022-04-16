Park went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Friday against the Nationals.

Park appeared in the lineup at shortstop Friday, as he continued to illustrate his defensive versatility. In four games started, he's played at second base, shortstop and in right field. While he's been a part-time player to begin the campaign, his ability to play all over the diamond should help him maintain a significant role. On the other hand, Park hasn't been particularly productive with the bat, as he's collected only two hits with one walk across 12 plate appearances.