Park went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Marlins.

Since a 6-for-63 slump, Park has collected five hits in 18 at-bats with an 8:3 BB:K. The 25-year-old, who has played at second base in each of his last eight appearances, is playing well and figures to see additional starts in the season's final two weeks.