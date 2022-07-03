Park is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Park will sit for the third game in a row and has lost hold of an everyday role since Tucupita Marcano (illness) returned from the COVID-19-related injured list Friday. The Pirates are expected to get back two more position players -- Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and Ben Gamel (hamstring) -- from the 10-day IL during the upcoming week, and Park could be a prime candidate to lose his spot on the 26-man active roster to create room for one of the two players.