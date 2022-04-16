site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Hoy Park: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Park isn't starting Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Park started in each of the last three games, but he'll get a day off with left-hander Josh Rogers on the mound for the Nationals. Diego Castillo will start at second base and bat fifth.
