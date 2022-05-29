The Pirates recalled Park from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Pittsburgh moved outfielder Ben Gamel (hamstring) to the 10-day injured list to clear room on the active roster for Park, who has the ability to play all three outfield spots as well as three infield positions. While his versatility could prove valuable for the banged-up Pirates, Park won't have a clear path to regular playing time even while Pittsburgh has seven position players on the 10- or 60-day IL. Park is one of a slew of lefty-hitting options for Pittsburgh, so he won't be a candidate for a short-side platoon role.