Head was traded from the Padres to the Pirates on Monday as part of a package for Joe Musgrove, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Head comes with a decent amount of hype but is quite far from making the majors. The canceled 2020 minor-league season means he's only appeared in 32 total professional games, all at the rookie-ball level, though he did hit a strong .283/.383/.417 in those games. Head projects to have the speed necessary to stick in center field and makes good contact but needs plenty of polish if he's to turn his athleticism into game power.