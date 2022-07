The Pirates have selected Barco with the 44th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

He is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but Barco has a track record of success pitching for Florida in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 lefty has a crossfire delivery and only has average fastball velocity, although he does have good movement on the pitch. Barco may not return to the mound until late 2023.