Owen was invited to spring training by the Pirates on Saturday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Owen advanced to Triple-A Indianapolis over the second half of the 2019 season, and he'll now get to develop at major-league spring training in 2021. He hit just .192 with four home runs and nine RBI over 42 games at the Triple-A level and will likely begin the 2021 campaign in the minors once again.