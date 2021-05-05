The Pirates promoted Owens from its taxi squad Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Owens, 27, takes the roster spot of Gregory Polanco, who was placed on the injured list. The right-handed hitter is expected to serve as outfield depth. He's played in left field, right field, third base and behind the plate during his four professional seasons. In 2019, he slashed .261/.345/.485 with 19 homers and one stolen base in 406 plate appearances split between Double-A and Triple-A. Owens went 3-for-20 with a homer this spring in Grapefruit League action. He did not play Tuesday against the Padres.