Mattson signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Dec. 11.

Mattson, 28, began the 2023 season in the independent Atlantic League before inking a minor-league deal with the Twins in June. He went on to register a 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 42:24 K:BB over 32.1 innings for Double-A Wichita and will likely open the 2024 campaign with the Double-A affiliate of the Pirates in Altoona.