Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Four hits in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kiner-Falefa went 4-for-4 on Sunday against the Twins.
Kiner-Falefa singled in all four of his plate appearances Sunday, marking his first multi-hit effort in his last 12 starts. He still has a .274 average for the season, though his production has otherwise been empty as he has just one home run, 23 RBI and 26 runs scored in 83 games.
