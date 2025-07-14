Kiner-Falefa went 4-for-4 on Sunday against the Twins.

Kiner-Falefa singled in all four of his plate appearances Sunday, marking his first multi-hit effort in his last 12 starts. He still has a .274 average for the season, though his production has otherwise been empty as he has just one home run, 23 RBI and 26 runs scored in 83 games.