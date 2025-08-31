Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Pittsburgh placed Kiner-Falefa on outright waivers Friday, but he proceeded to start in both of the Pirates' ensuing two games and appears poised to remain with the club heading into the final month of the season. Kiner-Falefa will get a breather Sunday, however, paving the way for Cam Devanney to pick up his first career start at third base.