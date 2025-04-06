Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop and bat ninth Sunday against the Yankees after Jared Triolo (undisclosed) was scratched, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Kiner-Falefa was poised to receive his first day off of the season but will instead end up taking his usual post at shortstop since Triolo is presumably dealing with an injury. Kiner-Falefa is batting .321 (9-for-28) with no extra-base hits and four steals in 33 plate appearances.