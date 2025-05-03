The Pirates placed Kiner-Falefa on the injured list, retroactive to May 1, with a right hamstring strain Saturday.

Kiner-Falefa hadn't played since Wednesday due to the injury, and the issue is serious enough to warrant a trip to the IL. With Kiner-Falefa out of action, Jared Triolo has been filling in at shortstop. The Pirates selected the contract of pitcher Tanner Rainey and moved pitcher Justin Lawrence from the 15-day to the 60-day IL on Saturday in moves corresponding to Kiner-Falefa's placement on the injured list.