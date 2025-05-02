Now Playing

Kiner-Falefa (lower body) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.

The 30-year-old was forced to the bench Thursday due to the lower-body issue after a run of nine straight starts, and he remains out of the starting nine Friday. Jared Triolo will receive another start at shortstop in place of Kiner-Falefa.

