Kiner-Falefa is not in Pittsburgh's starting lineup against Cleveland on Saturday.

Kiner-Falefa has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, going 6-for-20 with one stolen base, two runs scored and one RBI over that span. He'll be in the dugout for the beginning of Saturday's game while Jared Triolo starts at shortstop and bats seventh against Guardians right-hander Ben Lively.