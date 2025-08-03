Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

After Liover Peguero starred with three home runs while starting at first base in Saturday's 8-5 loss, he'll move over to shortstop Sunday, leaving no room in the lineup for Kiner-Falefa. If the Pirates elect to move Peguero into an everyday role at shortstop over the final two months of the season, Kiner-Falefa could end up retaining regular playing time by shifting over to third base, where Pittsburgh has an opening after trading Ke'Bryan Hayes to Cincinnati on Wednesday.