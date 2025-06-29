default-cbs-image
Kiner-Falefa is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Kiner-Falefa will head to the bench after a run of 17 straight starts, during which he struggled to a .200/.237/.255 slash line at the plate. Jared Triolo will fill in at shortstop Sunday for the Buccos.

