Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Placed on outright waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates placed Kiner-Falefa on outright waivers Friday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kiner-Falefa will remain with the Pirates if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The utility player is in the second year of a two-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Blue Jays in 2023. Kiner-Falefa has been Pittsburgh's everyday third baseman since Ke'Bryan Hayes was traded to the Reds near the deadline.
