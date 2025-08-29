The Pirates placed Kiner-Falefa on outright waivers Friday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kiner-Falefa will remain with the Pirates if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The utility player is in the second year of a two-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Blue Jays in 2023. Kiner-Falefa has been Pittsburgh's everyday third baseman since Ke'Bryan Hayes was traded to the Reds near the deadline.