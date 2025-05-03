Kiner-Falefa (lower body) isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.
Kiner-Falefa will begin on the bench for a third consecutive contest as he continues do deal with a lower-body injury. It's not yet clear how much time the versatile veteran will miss, but at this point there's been no word of an extended absence. Jared Triolo will make a third straight start at shortstop in Kiner-Falefa's stead Saturday.
