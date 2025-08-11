Kiner-Falefa went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Reds.

Kiner-Falefa has started seven of Pittsburgh's last eight games at third base, with Jared Triolo serving as the primary shortstop. While he provides very little power, Kiner-Falefa has performed well across his last 10 starts by collecting 13 hits across 39 at-bats with eight RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases. While Liover Peguero has slowly begun to work his way into more playing time, Triolo looks more likely to be at risk of losing starts relative to Kiner-Falefa.