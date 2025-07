The Pirates received Brethowr from the Cubs in exchange for Taylor Rogers on Thursday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Brethowr hit for just a .527 OPS in his first season in the minors with Single-A Myrtle Beach. He followed that up with .700 OPS in 2024 for High-A South Bend. If the outfielder stays at the High-A level for the Pirates, he will join High-A Greensboro.