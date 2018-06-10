Pirates' Ivan Nova: Activated from DL

Nova (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his Sunday start against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Nova will make his return to the mound after missing his last two turns through the rotation with a finger ligament strain on his right hand. He'll face a tough test in his return from the DL against the Cubs in Wrigley Field.

More News
Our Latest Stories