Pirates' Ivan Nova: Allows five home runs
Nova (4-6) allowed seven runs on nine hits -- including five home runs -- over five innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. He struck out three and issued two walks.
Joc Pederson and Max Muncy went back-to-back in the first inning and Nova went on to allow three more long balls, becoming the first pitcher in Pirates franchise history to serve up five homers in a game. Nova had turned in three straight quality starts coming into Tuesday and he continues to rank among the league leaders in walk rate, but the homer issues make him volatile and risky from start-to-start. If the rest of the Pirates' rotation remains on schedule, Nova will next start Monday at home against Washington.
