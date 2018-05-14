Pirates' Ivan Nova: Allows four runs in loss
Nova (2-3) allowed four runs on eight hits across 5.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Giants. He did not issue a walk and struck out two.
Nova, who cruised through the first five innings, ran into trouble in the sixth, when he allowed a leadoff home run and three additional base hits. The biggest play of the inning came after his removal, as Brett Hundley launched a three-run home run off the bullpen to tack two more runs onto Nova's ledger. It hasn't been pretty of late for the right-hander, who's allowed 14 earned runs over 12.1 innings over his last three starts. He'll look to right the ship Friday against the Padres.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...