Pirates' Ivan Nova: Allows four runs in loss

Nova (2-3) allowed four runs on eight hits across 5.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Giants. He did not issue a walk and struck out two.

Nova, who cruised through the first five innings, ran into trouble in the sixth, when he allowed a leadoff home run and three additional base hits. The biggest play of the inning came after his removal, as Brett Hundley launched a three-run home run off the bullpen to tack two more runs onto Nova's ledger. It hasn't been pretty of late for the right-hander, who's allowed 14 earned runs over 12.1 innings over his last three starts. He'll look to right the ship Friday against the Padres.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories