Pirates' Ivan Nova: Allows four runs in loss

Nova (2-3) allowed four runs on eight hits across 5.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Giants. He did not issue a walk and struck out two.

Nova, who cruised through the first five innings, ran into trouble in the sixth, when he allowed a leadoff home run and three additional base hits. The biggest play of the inning came after his removal, as Brett Hundley launched a three-run home run off the bullpen to tack two more runs onto Nova's ledger. It hasn't been pretty of late for the right-hander, who's allowed 14 earned runs over 12.1 innings over his last three starts. He'll look to right the ship Friday against the Padres.