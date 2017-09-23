Pirates' Ivan Nova: Allows one earned run in Friday no decision
Nova (11-14) allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on six hits and four walks while striking out two across five innings, but received no decision Friday against the Cardinals.
Nova allowed single runs in each of the first two innings before settling down and holding the Cardinals scoreless while the offense picked him up by scoring a pair of runs which allowed in the leave the game a 2-2 tie. After struggling through three rough outings, he's bounced back by allowing just three earned runs over his last two starts, and he could be very helpful when he makes his last start of the season next Friday against the Nationals.
More News
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Confirmed for Friday start•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Expects to make next start•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Leaves game with calf discomfort•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Injury cuts short strong outing•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Surrenders five through five in loss•
-
Pirates' Ivan Nova: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...