Pirates' Ivan Nova: Allows one earned run in Friday no decision

Nova (11-14) allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on six hits and four walks while striking out two across five innings, but received no decision Friday against the Cardinals.

Nova allowed single runs in each of the first two innings before settling down and holding the Cardinals scoreless while the offense picked him up by scoring a pair of runs which allowed in the leave the game a 2-2 tie. After struggling through three rough outings, he's bounced back by allowing just three earned runs over his last two starts, and he could be very helpful when he makes his last start of the season next Friday against the Nationals.