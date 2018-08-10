Pirates' Ivan Nova: Beats Giants for seventh win
Nova (7-6) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a win over the Giants on Thursday.
He was excellent to begin the night, allowing just one baserunner over his first four innings before running into some trouble in the fifth. Ultimately, Nova limited the damage and picked up his second win in four starts since the All-Star break. The 31-year-old has allowed just one home run in those four starts after serving up 19 in 18 first-half outings. Nova will face a tough test in the first-place Cubs next week.
