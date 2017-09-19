Pirates' Ivan Nova: Confirmed for Friday start
Nova (calf) will make his next start Friday against the Cardinals, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Nova exited his last start with calf discomfort, but it doesn't appear the issue will force him to miss a turn in the rotation. The 30-year-old was able to toss a side session Tuesday with no issues, clearing the way for him to make his next start on schedule. After an impressive start to the season, Nova has turned in an unremarkable 6.22 ERA in 11 second-half starts.
