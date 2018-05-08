Pirates' Ivan Nova: Decent Tuesday matchup

Nova, who struggled against Washington in his last start, will face the White Sox on Tuesday for the first time since 2016, when he pitched for the Yankees.

The righty has strong career numbers against Chicago, including a 2.42 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 44.2 innings. Not surprisingly, Nova's earned-run average is nearly one run better at home (3.38 ERA) than on the road (4.30 ERA), where he'll pitch Tuesday. Aside from his poor road start against the Nats on Wednesday, however, he's posted a 3.28 ERA in 24.2 innings away from PNC Park.