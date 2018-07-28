Pirates' Ivan Nova: Delivers shaky outing

Nova surrendered four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one across five innings Friday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Mets.

Nova got off to a rough start, as he allowed a three-run homer in the first inning, following by another run in the sixth to tie the game, 4-4. Although he'd delivered three decent outings prior to Friday's tilt (6 runs given up through 17 innings), he didn't appear to have his best stuff. The 31-year-old sports a 4.33 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with an 82:22 K:BB over 114.1 innings this season, and he'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is slated for Friday against St. Louis.