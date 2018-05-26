Pirates' Ivan Nova: DL stint possible
Nova is dealing with a strained ligament in his right index finger and may require a trip to the disabled list, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The injury has apparently been bothering Nova for a while now, and he said it primarily affects his curveball. The veteran right-hander didn't throw his scheduled bullpen session Saturday and added that he isn't sure if he'll be able to take his next turn in the rotation, though he obviously wants to. Nick Kingham is on the taxi squad in case Nova isn't able to pitch against the Cubs on Tuesday.
