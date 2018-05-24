Pirates' Ivan Nova: Drops fourth straight decision

Nova (2-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing four earned runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- over 5.1 innings against the Reds. He struck out four and walked two.

The right-hander loaded the bases in the third inning and Eugenio Suarez cashed in for Cincinnati, launching a grand slam. Nova then gave up a solo shot to Jesse Winker two innings later. He's dropped four straight decisions and has allowed at least four runs in four of his last five outings. Things won't get easier for Nova in the immediate future with the Cubs due up next. The Cubs currently rank second in the National League in runs scored.